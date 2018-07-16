Abrazo Scottsdale campus names chief nursing officer

Sue Rainey has been promoted to chief nursing officer at the Abrazo Scottsdale campus.

Ms. Rainey most recently was assistant chief nursing officer at Abrazo Scottsdale.

She has more than 29 years of experience in nursing, having served in several leadership roles including director of nursing, emergency department director and interim chief nursing officer at various hospitals, according to a release.

Abrazo Scottsdale campus is a 136-bed acute care, community-based hospital serving the Northeast Valley for more than 30 years. It is an affiliate of Abrazo Community Health Network.

Ms. Rainey earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Master of Nursing from Western Governor’s University in Salt Lake City, Utah.

