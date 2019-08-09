Abrazo Scottsdale Campus receives awards for its stroke care

From diagnosis to treatment, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus is being recognized with awards for its achievements in stroke care.

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award and Target: Stroke Silver Plus Honor Roll Award, according to a press release.

A primary stroke center, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus qualified for recognition on the Target: Stroke Honor Roll for meeting quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, which is the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke, the release said.

“Abrazo Scottsdale Campus is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Abrazo Scottsdale Campus Chief Administrative Officer Ed Staren in a prepared statement.

“The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

Stroke is noted as the fifth cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S., and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A stroke, sometimes called a “brain attack,” happens when something blocks blood supply to part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, the release detailed, adding that in either case, parts of the brain become damaged or die; and a stroke can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability, or even death.

If something happens to block the flow of blood, brain cells start to die within minutes because they cannot get oxygen and causes either of two types of stroke, the release said.

An Ischemic stroke occurs when blood clots or other particles block the blood vessels to the brain. Fatty deposits called plaque can also cause blockages by building up in the blood vessels.

A Hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel bursts in the brain. Blood builds up and damages surrounding brain tissue, the release noted.

