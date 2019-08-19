Abrazo Scottsdale to host hip, shoulder pain seminar

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus will present “Staying Active with Hip and Shoulder Pain” at the Paradise Valley Senior Center at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

Tim Bert

The free seminar is open to the public and covers causes of joint pain, how to manage it and possible outcomes to regain some quality of life, according to a press release.

The speaker will be orthopedic surgeon Tim Bert, MD, who is on the nearby hospital’s medical staff. Dr. Bert is board certified in orthopedic surgery with subspecialty certification in sports medicine.

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus has been undergoing a transformation with expansion of the hospital’s surgical capabilities and technology, additions to its medical staff and continued emphasis on positive patient experience.

It was named top hospital in its category in the 2019 Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business consumer opinion poll, a release claims.

“Physicians and staff at Abrazo Scottsdale are committed to providing the highest quality healthcare and exceptional service,” Ed Staren, interim CEO of Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, said in a prepared statement.

“It’s an exciting time for our hospital with incredible growth in our orthopedic and spine capabilities, as well as strengthening other services such as general and trauma surgery, for example.”

Abrazo Scottsdale is planning additional health education seminars at the Paradise Valley Senior Center, 17402 N. 40th St. in Phoenix, in the coming months.

