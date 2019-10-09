Acronis SCS launches Scottsdale headquarters, SCSVets Initiative

State and local dignitaries, partners, employees, veterans and community members attend the grand opening celebration. (Photos by David Huff photography)

Acronis SCS, an American cyber protection and edge data security company, held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 9 at its new headquarters that opened in Scottsdale.

State and local dignitaries, partners, employees, veterans and community members attended the grand opening celebration, which included the launch of its Acronis SCSVets initiative, and announcing winners of the company’s Tribute to Service Art Contest.

The event featured keynote remarks from Arizona Senator Martha McSally, as well as commentary from Congressman Greg Stanton and Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane, according to a press release.

Glenn Hamer, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, and Robert Garcia, program manager for Arizona’s Office of Economic Opportunity also spoke on the value Acronis SCS brings to the Arizona business community.

“We are committed to advancing Arizona’s position as a thriving tech hub and excited to accelerate our support for the US public sector from our new headquarters,” said John Zanni, Acronis SCS CEO in a prepared statement.

“In launching the Acronis SCSVets initiative, we are doing our part to narrow the cyber workforce shortage and provide America’s veterans, military, and military spouses with the skills they need to succeed in a demanding field.”

During its first five years of programming and partnering with a network including New Horizons of Phoenix, the Arizona Coalition for Military Families, and Veteran Transition Mission, the Acronis SCSVets initiative pledges to provide at least 300 veterans, active duty military, and military spouses with the credentials, skills, and resources necessary to pursue a cybersecurity career, the release said.

The Acronis SCSVets approach prioritizes online learning, provides tailored, in-person training to members of Arizona’s veteran and military community at no cost to them. Accessible programming includes in-person certificate coursework, civilian workforce interview coaching, personalized resume-building workshops, and more.

The initiative is also focused on immediately connecting participants with Arizona’s small- and medium-sized businesses, which often lacks resources to develop robust veteran hiring programs despite a desire to staff veterans with cybersecurity talent, the release said.

With a larger than average veteran population and more than 13,000 IT jobs open statewide, Arizona stands to benefit greatly from the community- and camaraderie-driven programming Acronis SCSVets has to offer, according to the release.

“Arizona continues to be a top destination for tech innovators like Acronis SCS,” said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in a prepared statement.

“We are proud the company has chosen to call Arizona home, and we thank Acronis SCS for its continued investment in our state.”

“It’s a great day for Arizona when companies like Acronis SCS decide to put down roots here. I look forward to seeing the company help our state’s economy continue to grow and our veteran community thrive,” said US Congressman Greg Stanton in a prepared statement.

Acronis SCS’ 6,376-square-foot facility houses more than 30 employees, about 20% of whom are US veterans, “who are laser-focused on delivering secure backup, data and cyber protection, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, and enterprise products and services to all levels of the US public sector.”

The company plans to expand its employees across diverse fields, from marketing and sales to network administration and product support, the release noted.

In addition to employee workspaces, the Scottsdale headquarters has a community room available for veteran-focused nonprofits needing a centrally-located meeting space, which will feature a rotating display of veteran artwork, and serve as the site of the Acronis SCSVets initiative’s quarterly in-person career training workshops.

“As a 26-year Air Force veteran, I am grateful for Acronis SCS’ commitment to help veterans and military spouses pursue tech careers. Military spouses in particular are an untapped group of resilient innovators who are significantly unemployed and underemployed even in this booming economy,” said US Senator Martha McSally in a prepared statement.

“It is great to see Acronis SCS invest in Arizona and our vets and military families.”

The celebration concluded with refreshments and a tour of a gallery displaying artwork from Acronis SCS’s Tribute to Service Art Contest that paid tribute to the US military.

Contestants had an opportunity to win up to $3,000 in prizes, the release added. Winners were: John Fontana, Grand prize; Jill Brownly, Second prize; and Amanda Noble, third prize.

