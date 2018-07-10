Adero Canyon Community Association obtains 165 acres in Fountain Hills

Toll Brothers, a builder of luxury homes, has granted more than 165 acres of desert land — which was originally being preserved as open space and is next to Camelot Homes’s Adero Villas — to the Adero Canyon Community Association in Fountain Hills.

“Camelot Homes is thrilled Toll Brothers preserved so much land in Adero Canyon for the public to enjoy,” Cammie Hancock Beckert, managing director of Camelot Homes, said in a prepared statement.

“The preserve also protects our residents’ stunning views of this incredibly beautiful canyon. The desert views here are spectacular, rivaling the best in the Southwest.”

The preserved land will remain as natural desert with the addition of Eagle Ridge Trail, a hiking trail that will be accessible to the public and connects to the McDowell Mountain Regional Park, according to a press release.

Adero Canyon lies in the northwestern portion of Fountain Hills, along the northeast side of the McDowell Mountains.

“Toll Brothers has donated open space at many of our communities,” Kevin Rosinski, senior vice president, said in a prepared statement. “It is always gratifying to retain the untouched beauty of the desert for residents to enjoy.”

Camelot’s Adero Villas include 44 luxury patio homes with mountain views of Adero Canyon. The homes are ideal for residents looking to “lock and leave” with low maintenance in a gated community, a release states.

The homes range from 2,550-2,745 square feet and are centered around indoor/outdoor living with open, breezy rooms, 12-foot ceilings, stunning contemporary architecture, luxurious kitchens, spa-like master baths and oversized closets. The homes feature two to four bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths.

Options include three-car garages, dual master suites and guest casitas. Homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s. Adero Villas recently received the Best Attached Product Design and Best Interior Merchandising awards for its price point at the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona 2018 MAME Awards.

Toll Brothers at Adero Canyon, with gated access to trail heads, is a luxury home community with panoramic city light and mountain views on spacious home sites. Single-level and two-story homes range from 3,200 up to 4,600 square feet priced from the low-$900,000s. Two on-site model homes are open.

The Sullivan home design was recognized as the 2017 Home of the Year in the annual Gold Nugget Awards national competition, the highest award at the competition.

The Parker home design recently received Best Interior Merchandising for a Home Over $700,000 and Best Detached Product Design for a Home Over $700,000 at the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona 2018 MAME Awards.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.