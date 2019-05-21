Adler wins award for Communications Professional of the Year

Scottsdale public relations pro Jennifer Adler wins national business award. (Submitted photo)

Jennifer Adler, CEO of Adler Public Relations, was named the winner of a bronze Stevie Award in the Communications Professional of the Year category.

She received the announcement about the honors in the 17th Annual American Business Awards last week, according to a press release.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11, the release noted.

After working in public relations at Phoenix-area advertising agencies for the past 11 years, Ms. Adler recently started her own public relations firm, Adler Public Relations.

Adler Public Relations is a Scottsdale-based, boutique PR firm founded on personal relationships with the media, clients and the community, which specializes in representing lifestyle brands, the release said.

“I’m extremely honored to win this prestigious award,” said Ms. Adler in a prepared statement.

“Receiving national recognition for the work I am doing means so much, especially now as I embark on this new, entrepreneurial journey.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program, the release said, adding that all organizations operating in the country are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted this year for consideration in a various categories. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners, the release detailed.

Ms. Adler was nominated by her previous employer, The James Agency, in the Communications Professional of the Year category.

Go to: StevieAwards.com/ABA for more details.

