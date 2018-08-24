Advanced Genomic Solutions taps Marty Weems as VP of strategic business

Advanced Genomic Solutions, a genomic testing company based in Scottsdale, announced the hiring of Marty Weems as vice president of strategic business to lead global business development and client facing operations with a particular focus on the U.S. market.

He most recently spent 11-years as vice president of sales and vice president of strategic business with EXOS, a superior health and wellness company featuring a platform for sports performance, corporate fitness and wellness, and traditional health care.

Mr. Weems helped grow EXOS from 30-employees to nearly 5,000 at the time of his departure, a press release states.

During his tenure, Mr. Weems drove revenue growth to record levels while optimizing operations in undeveloped U.S. and international markets. He developed and implemented innovative sales strategies and managed complex negotiations with both foreign and domestic clients and partners that secured seven-figure deals.

He also has extensive global experience in telecom, wholesale distribution, and pharmaceutical industries, according to a release.

“AGS has experienced explosive growth in genetic testing sales in the U.S. and Asia with our corporate wellness and fitness club partners,” Lance Bennett, co-founder of AGS said in a prepared statement.

“Marty Weems is an excellent addition to the executive team at AGS as we continue to expand our services globally. His extensive experience growing and scaling a company, along with his focus and understanding of corporate wellness programs, makes him a great fit to lead this effort.”

Mr. Weems said AGS’s genetic-based health and wellness products help other companies develop corporate wellness programs for their employees, which leads to many benefits for those employees.

“I’m excited to work with the talented team at AGS and use my experience to help the organization grow,” he said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Weems graduated from Furman University in South Carolina and earned his Masters of Science and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

