Agave del Scottsdale opens with Mexican cuisine, cocktails

Agave del Scottsdale is open in the old Butters space on Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. (Submitted photo)

Agave del Scottsdale is now open for Valley restaurant goers to enjoy what is described as “high-end, authentic” Mexican cuisine.

Located in the Mercado del Lago plaza, the restaurant has a renovated dining room and Mexico City inspired menu that ranges from a trio of sopecitos topped with chicken tinga to Chilean sea bass served with a Coronado pasila chile sauce, according to a press release.

The restaurant owners’ ancestors are from different regions in Mexico including the Yucatan, Mazatlan, Puebla and Veracruz, which is reflected in the restaurant’s menu.

“We are excited to bring Agave del Scottsdale to the community and share what we are passionate about – genuine Mexican food, diverse tequila, refined hospitality and entertainment,” said Hector Soto, Agave del Scottsdale general manager, in a prepared statement.

The restaurant’s decor includes wooden doors imported from Mexico; a colorful dining room with pink chandeliers and a custom-made copper-topped bar, described the release. Large sliding glass doors open to a spacious patio where patrons can also enjoy lunch, a happy hour drink or dinner.

In addition to the food, the cocktail menu includes margaritas and tequila-based drinks with more than 100 varieties of the Mexican libation. A tequila cart is an extension of the library that will be used to deliver table-side service of the extra anejo selection, according to the release.

Agave del Scottsdale is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for lunch, happy hour and dinner; from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays; and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m on Sundays. A DJ will play music Friday and Saturday during happy hour.

