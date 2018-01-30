Alisse Caton joins Rose Law Group Planning and Project Management team

Scottsdale-based Rose Law Group is adding to its Planning and Project Management team with Alisse Caton joining the group as a planner.
Ms. Caton will be helping the team with projects from beginning to end. She will work for developers, real estate investment groups and homebuilders to navigate and comprehend developmental procedures, according to a press release.
“We are very excited to announce Alisse Caton has joined our firm,” Founder Jordan Rose said in a prepared statement. “Alisse brings an immense knowledge of land use planning to our already thriving Planning and Project Management team led by our Director of Project Management Chris Webb.”
Ms. Caton previously worked at LVA Urban Design Studio LLC, a land planning and landscape architecture firm in Tempe. She has a Master of Science in Geospatial Sciences from Northern Arizona University and a Bachelor of Science in Urban Planning from NAU as well.
In her spare time, Ms. Caton is a volunteer for the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, a release states.
“I am excited to join the Planning and Project Management Department at Rose Law Group,” Ms. Caton said in a prepared statement. “Rose Law Group represents top clients in our industry, and I believe with my skill set, experience and education, we will add great value to our client’s property and the community.”
Rose Law Group Planning and Project Management Department began two decades ago in order to assist development clients in all aspects of their projects.
The group allows a client to outsource project management, neighborhood relations and planning to Rose Law Group in order to streamline and add value to their land.
The department’s main goal is to always keep a client’s projects under budget and on schedule, while providing support on parcel or land use, acquisition through entitlement and of course, actual land development.
Ms. Caton and other team members provide support on entitlement options, neighborhood relations, development agreements and construction cost estimates, among other services.
