Anthem Realtor Carrie Maxwell-Ellison joins Platinum Living Realty

Platinum Living Realty welcomes Carrie Maxwell-Ellison. (Submitted photo)

Platinum Living Realty announces the addition of Carrie Maxwell-Ellison to the independent luxury real estate brokerage.

Ms. Maxwell-Ellison is a veteran retailer with 16 years of real estate experience assisting those looking to buy or sell a home, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to have Carrie join Platinum Living Realty,” said Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, in a prepared statement.

“Carrie is passionate about helping others make the most of their opportunities in this market and is always in touch with what’s happening in the Anthem community.”

After spending much of her childhood moving across the country for her father’s employment, she decided as an adult to raise her family in Arizona where she enjoys living in the north Valley because of the “breathtaking scenery and the friendly spirit of the community.

“I love where I live in Anthem, and nothing is more rewarding than helping others make the most of this incredible lifestyle,” said Maxwell-Ellison in a prepared statement.

“By joining Platinum Living Realty, I’ll be better equipped to help my clients achieve their goals and love where they live, too.”

Platinum Living Realty takes a different approach than traditional real estate brokerages by providing agents with a customized package of more than 20 marketing tools to help target and grow their businesses; consistent and individualized coaching; opportunities for generating new leads and clients; plus other tools and policies that focus on the agent’s success.

