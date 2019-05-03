APS to donate $50k to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

Ahead of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day Saturday, May 4, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and Arizona Public Service will celebrate their longstanding partnership and commitment to public safety in Arizona.



The Scottsdale Fire Department has been a recipient of a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. APS has donated to the foundation again to continue these grants. (Submitted photo)

For the sixth year in a row, APS will donate $50,000 to the non-profit to ensure first responders serving its territory are equipped with the best tools possible to safely and effectively protect the community and themselves.



Recent recipients of the grant include the Scottsdale Fire Department along with several other Valley fire departments.



“We are extremely grateful for APS’ ongoing support of the Foundation,” Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Executive Director Robin Peters said in a prepared statement.



“The two organizations share a commitment to first responders and public safety, and APS’s generous donations have enabled the foundation to award lifesaving equipment grants across the state, including eight Arizona fire and police departments in the last two years alone.”



With wildfire season around the corner, the National Fire Protection Association highlights the threats of wildfires, citing more than $25 billion in property losses over the last two years, which is a result of the hundreds of thousands of acres burned, including more than 165,000 acres in Arizona.



The state is no stranger to the dangers of wildfires, and it was the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy that sparked APS’s drive to join forces with the foundation to protect and serve local first responders, according to a press release.



Six years ago, the Yarnell wildfire ignited on June 28, and on June 30 it killed 19 City of Prescott firefighters, making it the deadliest wildfire in Arizona’s history.



“Safety is at the forefront of all we do at APS, and in working closely with our first responders around the state we want to ensure they have the tools and resources needed to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs and corporate giving, said in a prepared statement.



“Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has been a valued partner in identifying the needs of our police and fire departments in Arizona and for that we are thankful.”



Foundation grant allocations are made possible thanks to donors like APS, and the support of Firehouse Subs restaurants, a release states.



Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the foundation. Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to round up their bill to the nearest dollar.



The foundation is also the beneficiary of a Charitable Sales Promotion where Firehouse of America will donate a sum equivalent to 0.11% of all gross sales with a minimum donation of $1 million through Dec. 31.

