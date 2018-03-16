Arizona D-backs bringing Portillo’s and Dutch Bros to Chase Field

The Arizona Diamondbacks have added Portillo’s and Dutch Bros to the dining options at Chase Field.
The additions of Portillo’s and Dutch Bros will provide fans more food options, enhancing the overall fan experience as the team celebrates its 20th anniversary season, according to a press release.
“The D-backs are excited to offer more dining options for fans during our 20th anniversary season,” D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall said in a prepared statement.
“Both Portillo’s and Dutch Bros have gained a tremendous amount of popularity in the Valley and we are thrilled to be able to offer the same conveniences and favorites at the ballpark that our fans enjoy in their everyday lives.”
Portillo’s, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, caters to the nostalgic baseball fan with traditional offerings such as a variety of hot dogs, Italian beef and more, a release states.
Portillo’s has been a Chicago staple since opening in 1963 and expanded into Arizona in 2013 opening locations in Scottsdale and Tempe. Portillo’s will be along the main concourse at section 110.
“We’re excited to expand our footprint in the Valley by partnering with a world-class organization like the D-backs,” Portillo’s CEO Keith Kinsey said in a prepared statement. “We can’t wait to serve our food to all of the D-backs fans throughout the season.”
Dutch Bros, known for its culture, will offer a wide array of products during D-backs games, including all of their espresso based coffee options, flavored americanos, mochas and lattes of the iced, hot or blended varieties, nitro-infused cold brew coffee.
Established in 1992, Dutch Bros focuses on making the world a better place one cup at a time, and donates more than $2 million a year company-wide to local communities and nonprofit organizations. Dutch Bros will be located along the main concourse at sections 124 and 305.
“We are really looking forward to our partnership with the D-backs, and being a part of their one-of-a-kind in-game fan experience,” Dutch Bros Phoenix General Manager Josh Hayes said in a prepared statement.
“The D-backs do so much good in the Valley, and we look forward to coming alongside them to help in any way possible. We look forward to serving fans at the next big game.”
