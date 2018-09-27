Arizona Educational Foundation Executive Director Bobbie O’Boyle retiring

The Arizona Educational Foundation’s executive director, Bobbie O’Boyle, has announced her retirement.

Her departure from AEF will be effective Nov. 16. She joined the foundation in early 2001, according to a release.

“Working with Arizona’s education leaders and supporters for the last 17 plus years has been an honor and a privilege,” Ms. O’Boyle said in the release.

“My humble goal has always been to celebrate Arizona’s students, teachers and public schools through vibrant and meaningful programming,” she said.

“When I think of the opportunities we have as a foundation to elevate our educators and celebrate our students, I get excited knowing I’ve been a part of something that has had a positive impact on education,” Ms. O’Boyle said in the release.

The Arizona Educational Foundation’s board of trustees has named Kim Graham as its new executive director.

Ms. Graham previously served as deputy director of Louisiana A+ Schools, a nationally known whole-school transformation model focused on arts integration, according to the release.

Prior to joining the staff of Louisiana A+, Ms. Graham was director of education and community engagement at The Phoenix Symphony where she launched Mind Over Music, a STE[+a]M collaboration between symphony musicians and teachers in support of STEM learning.

She is also the creator and designer of two nationally known arts integration initiatives, Value Plus Schools and Arts 360, programs launched during her tenure as director of arts education for the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Both programs received multi-million dollar Arts Education Model Development and Dissemination Grants from the U.S. Department of Education and were cited by the National Governor’s Association as models for states seeking education reform through the arts, according to the release.

Ms. Graham is the former chair of the National Endowment for the Arts’ Arts Education Advisory Group and has taught workshops and served as a panelist for The John F. Kennedy Center, the U.S. Department of Education and the Arts Education Partnership.

She has also been a 10th grade English teacher at Bishop McGuinness High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and worked as a professional actress, director and playwright for The Renaissance Center in Tennessee, according to the release.

“It’s amazing to be part of an organization whose mission is to recognize and celebrate the incredible work that teachers and school administrators do on a daily basis,” Ms. Graham said in the release.

“The Arizona Educational Foundation has a long history of exceptional programming. I look forward to continuing that legacy and seeking out new ways to expand the Foundation’s work,” she said.

