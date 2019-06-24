Arizona nonprofits can ‘hit the jackpot’ applying for grant by June 30

The deadline for nonprofits to apply online for Gila River Hotels & Casinos grants, funded by self-excluded jackpots, is June 30.

Arizona-based nonprofits can apply for funds that help families, youth and education needs around the state, according to a press release, noting that applicants selected for funding will be honored in October at the second-annual Gila River Cares Night of Giving.

More than $88,000 was awarded, at the inaugural event last year, to five nonprofits to help foster children, create mentoring programs, feed needy children and more, the release said, noting the 25th anniversary of Gila River Hotels & Casinos and its history of philanthropy.

“We are dedicated to helping local nonprofit organizations that benefit our communities,” said Teaya Vicente, Gila River Hotels & Casinos public relations manager, in a prepared statement.

“We’ve been able to see firsthand the impact our funding has in the community, and we are excited to begin the search for our next round of recipients.”

The total amount that will be available for nonprofits has not yet been determined, the release said, encouraging all Arizona-based 501c3 status nonprofit organizations recognized by the IRS to apply.

Eligible candidates also include 501c3 nonprofits located in the Gila River Indian Community, as well as those outside the community, added the release.

The online application is on the Gila River Hotels & Casinos website at: https://playatgila.com/self-excluded-jackpots/.

