Arizona Small Business Association to host AZBizCon

AZBizCon will be in Scottsdale on Aug. 27. (Submitted photo)

The Arizona Small Business Association announced AZBizCon, a half-day event in Scottsdale featuring numerous resources for businesses.

This year’s AZBizCon lineup of speakers, mentors, exhibitors and networking opportunities aims to connect all business professionals; entrepreneurs, small and large businesses, executives and consumers, according to a press release.

The event will be at Venue8600, 8600 E. Anderson Drive, from 1-6 p.m. on Aug. 27. Participants can register at the ASBA’s website.

The Arizona Small Business Association seeks to be the voice for small business in Arizona.

The organization claims it is dedicated to promoting success for entrepreneurs, the business community and economic growth in our region.

ASBA aims to provide resources for businesses of all sizes with fewer than 500 employees, including education and mentoring opportunities, professional connections and support resources through our strategic partners.

The group claims, via a release, to have a pulse on the business landscape, the issues and initiatives that affect small businesses and work diligently to advocate for legislation and regulation that supports a pro-business environment.

Representing businesses across Arizona, ASBA seeks to empower its members and promotes a thriving small business community.

