Artisan Colour celebrates 20th anniversary

Artisan Colour, founded by a trio of print professionals in 1998, is celebrating 20 years of providing catalog services and custom commercial printing to businesses and individuals locally and nationwide.
Artisan Colour was founded by catalog-industry veterans Doug Bondon, Joe Vallone and John Passante. Together, the founders represent more than 115 years of color separation and printing experience.
The company employs a team of more than 60 industry professionals dedicated to providing clients with color management, professional studio photography, in-house creative services and high-quality printing solutions, according to a release.
“Artisan is delighted to be celebrating 20 years in business. Looking back on two decades, we have built a solid foundation based on a customer-first mindset and unwavering attention to quality,” President and CEO Bondon said in the release.
“Today’s Artisan is a state-of-the-art color graphics agency with a flair for exquisite modern printing. We are proud to have served the community in Phoenix and nationwide and will continue to do so for many years to come,” Mr. Bondon said.
Artisan Colour began as a catalog production company in 1998. For its first five years, Artisan had clients such as Neiman Marcus, Chico’s, Patagonia and Sundance Catalog. Artisan has since added other national brands including Prana, Pottery Barn, White House/Black Market and Bergdorf Goodman.
In 2005, Artisan Colour moved to its current location at 8970 E. Bahia Drive near Westworld in North Scottsdale. The company absorbed a large-format printing company, expanding into a state-of-the-art print production facility. Artisan Colour has diversified its offerings by adding in-house software-design engineers, graphic design and advanced online ordering solutions, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.artisancolour.com. To see Artisan’s direct-to-consumer brands, visit www.artisanHD.com, www.artboja.com, and www.spiffysquare.com.
