Assisted Living Locators CEO Olea is among ‘50 Women of Wonder’

Angela Olea (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale-based Assisted Living Locators CEO Angela Olea is named among the “50 Women of Wonder” in Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s October issue.

Celebrating female franchisors making a difference with their brands, the magazine’s current issue and special section on “Women In Franchising,” has recognized Ms. Olea, founder of the nation’s first senior placement franchise, according to a press release.

“Women are entering the franchise industry in great numbers,” said Alesia Visconti, Franchise Dictionary Magazine publisher/CEO, in a prepared statement.

“They are impacting the franchise world one idea at a time. Because of them, franchising offers a wide array of diverse franchise opportunities that are created for everyone to be able to own a business. Our ‘50 Women of Wonder’ are some of the most amazingly talented, strong and dynamic women franchisors in the franchise industry.”

Ms. Olea is an accomplished business leader in the senior care industry. She is a registered nurse, who initially launched Assisted Living Locators in response to seeing aging patients have unnecessary hospital readmissions and a lack of community support, the release said.

The Assisted Living Locators CEO has built the company into a nationwide senior placement and referral franchisor, matchmaking seniors with caring providers for more than a decade, the release noted.

There are more than 120 franchise office locations in 34 states and the District of Columbia, making it “the largest organically grown senior placement and referral businesses in the U.S.”

“It’s an honor to be included alongside so many amazing women that are shaping today’s franchise industry,” said Ms. Olea in a prepared statement.

“I’m proud that through my company, we help seniors and their families find the right care option and peace of mind.”

