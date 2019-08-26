Assisted Living Locators Founder Angela Olea receives Visionary Award

Assisted Living Locators Founder/CEO Angela Olea receives Visionary Award at “2019 Most Influential Women In Arizona.” (Submitted photo)

Assisted Living Locators Founder/CEO Angela Olea recently received the Visionary Award at the 2019 Most Influential Women in Arizona recognition event on Aug. 22.

Hosted by the Az Business and AZRE magazines, “The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business” program acknowledges women leaders who demonstrate professional excellence, innovation, and community impact, according to a press release.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with this Visionary Award among so many amazing women that are shaping Arizona business,” said Ms. Olea in a prepared statement.

“I’m proud that through my company, I help seniors and their families find the right care option and peace of mind.”

The founder of what is noted as the nation’s first senior placement franchise business, Ms. Olea received the spotlight Visionary Award recognizing her work in the senior care industry. A registered nurse, she initially launched Assisted Living Locators in response to seeing aging patients have unnecessary hospital readmissions and a lack of community support.

As Assisted Living Locators CEO, she built the company in to a nationally acclaimed senior placement and referral agency, matchmaking seniors with caring providers for more than a decade, the release said of the 115 franchise offices in 34 states and the District of Columbia.

Assisted Living Locators is among the “largest organically grown senior placement and referral businesses in the U.S.,” the release added.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.