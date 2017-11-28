Autistic Texas teen to unveil Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibit

Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, will bring a Texas teenager with autism to Scottsdale to help unveil the new dinosaur venue to the media.
The 14-year-old, named Daniel, goes by the name Danielsaurus and has been a dinosaur enthusiast his whole life and is a self-proclaimed dinosaur expert, according to a press release.
The teen dinosaur aficionado will assist with the ribbon cutting and experience the one-of-a-kind exhibit first-hand. He will also be available to answer any questions about dinosaurs, a release states.
“Danielsaurus is what this exhibit is all about,” Adam Kariotoglou, founder of Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs, said in a prepared statement.
“We wanted to create a place where people can experience what it might have been like to walk among the dinosaurs. We are excited to have Daniel be a part of our ribbon cutting and make memories that will last a lifetime.”
Daniel will be on hand for a media event prior to the exhibit opening Tuesday, Dec. 12. The media event on Wednesday, Dec. 6 is not open to the public. The exhibit will feature lifelike prehistoric habitats and more than 50 animatronic dinosaurs.
