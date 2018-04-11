Babbo Italian Eatery fundraiser celebrates Scottsdale opening

The grand opening of Babbo Italian Eatery at the Scottsdale at Talking Stick location is Thursday, April 19.
This will be the eighth Babbo in metro Phoenix and, to celebrate, all Arizona locations are donating 100 percent of profits that day to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, according to a release.
“We are extremely excited to bring this location to the Scottsdale and the Salt River communities,” owner Ken Pollack said in the release. “This structure was built from the ground up and is really a labor of love from everyone involved.”
The 6,000-square-foot business accommodates 236 guests and features modern décor with dark-blue booths, a mix of intimate and family seating and a full bar. Circular light chandeliers hang from the ceiling and the walls are adorned with artwork and patterned wallpaper. The restaurant also has a private dining room for parties of 20 to 74 for business events or family gatherings, according to the release.
While 100 percent of the profits from all eight Valley Babbo Italian Eateries on Thursday, April 19, will go to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the family-owned business will also match the money earned dollar for dollar. Babbo will also make an additional donation to the Salt River Community Children’s Foundation.
“We are thrilled to partner with Babbo, who truly understands the importance of supporting our community’s children,” Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer of Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in the release. “The funds raised from this one day will have a direct impact on patient care and provide hope for sick and injured children.”
Babbo Italian Eatery opened its first location in 2002 in Glendale. The restaurant offers Italian cuisine in a family friendly, casual atmosphere. The menu features classic and contemporary dishes, from spaghetti and meatballs to Neapolitan-style pizzas to its signature fresh-from-the oven focaccia bread served table side.
“Babbo means daddy in Italian and the idea of family is central to everything we do,” Mr. Pollack said in the release. “Our staff functions as the heart of our restaurant and we are committed to providing each guest with a personalized, high-quality experience where you will surely leave feeling like one of the family.”
The restaurant was designed by architect Jose Martinez at Form Design Studio.
The newest Babbo Italian Eatery is at 8840 E. Talking Stick Way, on the northeast corner of Pima Road and Talking Stick. To learn more about Babbo’s story and menu, visit babboitalian.com or Facebook.com/babboitalianeatery.
