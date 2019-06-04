Barro’s Pizza to donate proceeds to Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children

Barro’s Pizza is teaming with Pepsi to donate proceeds from its lunch special to the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children. (Submitted photo)

Barro’s Pizza and Pepsi are teaming up for the fourth year this June to raise money for children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

In June, all Barro’s Pizza locations, including several in Scottsdale, will donate proceeds up to $40,000 from the sale of any lunch special to the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.

ACFC is a local nonprofit whose mission is to help Arizona families with the high costs and challenging logistics while caring for their children during cancer treatment, according to a press release.

“Helping others in our community is paramount to our family and our business,” Bruce Barro, owner of Barro’s Pizza, said in a prepared statement.

“We are constantly looking for ways to make a difference in our community so, in June, we will donate all proceeds from the sales of any lunch special purchased to help families that have children battling cancer.”

Chrisie Funari founded ACFC after she lost her young daughter Ava to cancer. Ms. Funari traveled the country seeking the best treatments and care for her daughter.

Knowing the struggle and the toll it takes on the family, Ms. Funari started the organization to empower families by ensuring they have a secure place to live, access to medical treatment and continued support.

“Barro’s Pizza goes to such great lengths each year to support our mission,” Ms. Funari said in a prepared statement.

“We are so thankful for their generosity each summer. The money donated will help cover expenses associated with a child’s cancer diagnosis, provide Sunshine Packs filled with items that provide comfort and fun while undergoing treatment and emotional and financial support for end of life.”

Since it started in 2013, ACFC has helped hundreds of local families, and with the help of companies like Barro’s Pizza, hopes to continue to help more and more families each year, a release states.

During the entire month of June, Barro’s Pizza is encouraging guests to choose from an array of lunch specials starting at 10:30 am daily at all locations. Lunch hours vary by location.

