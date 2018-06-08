Skylanes Boutique Bowling Club in downtown Scottsdale will host the “Bowling for Barrow” celebrity fundraiser 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 21.

Hosted by Skylanes Boutique Bowling Club, The King Approach & Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the fundraiser will team participants with professional athletes and other celebrity captains for a festive evening of bowling, cocktails, food and fun.

All event proceeds, including both silent and live auction items, will benefit the Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center.

Led by Director Dr. Javier Cárdenas, the center’s primary mission is to increase concussion awareness and to care for those who have experienced traumatic brain injury. In particular, treatment focuses on helping students and professional athletes, along with victims of domestic violence.

As a not-for-profit organization, as provided under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, all Bowling for Barrow contributions will be tax-deductible in accordance with state and federal law.

Register online at w ww.SupportBarrow.org/Bowling. For more information or to get involved with a sponsorship, contact Karen Thorn at 602-406-5786 or Karen.Thorn@BarrowNeuro.org.

Skylanes Boutique Bowling Club is located at 7320 E. Indian Plaza in Scottsdale.

Barrow Neurological Foundation raises awareness and funding for patient care, medical education and research offered at Barrow Neurological Institute. Barrow is an internationally-recognized leader in neurology, neurosurgery and neuroscience research, treating patients with a wide range of conditions, including brain and spinal tumors, concussion and brain and spinal traumas, neuromuscular diseases, stroke, cleft and craniofacial disorders, and cerebrovascular disorders.

