Bashas’, First Things First team for September fundraiser

Bashas’ in Scottsdale and across the state will participate in fundraiser for First Things First throughout September. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Bashas’ shoppers will have the opportunity during September to help Arizona’s youngest children learn, grow and succeed.

First Things First will be the beneficiary of a register promotion at all Bashas’ and Food City grocery stores throughout Arizona, including four locations in Scottsdale.

Money collected Sept. 1- 30 will benefit programs and services designed to help young children birth to age 5 be ready for kindergarten, according to a press release.

First Things First is a state organization that funds strategies and initiatives in the areas of early learning, preventive health and family support,

“When voters created First Things First in 2006, their intent was that we partner with local communities to build on their strengths and address some of the gaps in services for children,” FTF CEO Marilee Dal Pra said in a prepared statement.

“It is collaborative efforts like this that allow us to maximize our collective resources, knowledge and passion.”

The early childhood years are when the brain grows and develops the most. Approximately 90% of a child’s brain develops by age 5, before they start kindergarten, a release claims.

Research, according to a release, has shown that a child’s experiences in their early years affect how their brain develops.

“For many years Eddie and Nadine Basha worked to improve conditions for children in the state. They were instrumental in founding and bringing about the First Things First initiative,” Edward “Trey” Basha, president and CEO of Bashas’ family of stores, said in a prepared statement.

“The initiative’s focus on early childhood development is critical and its mission touches every corner of our state. It is a privilege for Bashas’ to have First Things First as our September Charity of the Month. We are grateful for our many customers who will join us in supporting this great organization.”

Research, according to a release, has also proven that kids with quality early childhood experiences do better in school.

They are more likely to go to college and have successful careers. They also tend to be healthier and demand less from the public welfare system.

That’s why FTF says it partners with families and communities to support the healthy development and learning of Arizona’s youngest children.

This is done through early care and education programs, preventive health efforts and supporting parents in their role as their child’s first teachers.

