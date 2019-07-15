Ben Gorbea rejoins Sigma Contracting as superintendent. (Submitted photo)

Sigma Contracting announces the re-hiring of superintendent Ben Gorbea who previously worked for the Arizona-based general contracting company.

Currently supervising the addition to Legacy Traditional School in the city of Maricopa, Mr. Gorbea oversees the operations of his construction site, from planning to completion, according to a press release.

The release noted that he will be responsible for daily scheduling, supervising all activities and tasks, ensuring the safety and compliance of the project site in his newest role.

“Having previously worked for us, we are pleased to have the opportunity to rehire and welcome him back,” said Sigma Contracting President Dan Hinkson in a prepared statement. “We are truly honored to have him back in the field.”

Mr. Gorbea has 25 years of industry experience and has served as a superintendent for various construction companies including Sigma Contracting and Balfour Beatty, the release said, adding that he also worked as an industrial mechanic/industrial electrician for OMCO solar.

A New York, N.Y. native, Mr. Gorbea is married with two sons. When away from the construction site, he enjoys off-roading and camping, the release detailed. He also likes working around the house, teaching his sons how to fix things “so I won’t have to one day.”

