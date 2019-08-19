BHGH of Arizona gets $28,500 from Evening Entertainment Group

From left: Stacy Pray, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona; Charles Brooks, Bottled Blonde GM); Mike Burstein, Evening Entertainment Group entertainment director; Diane and Les Corieri, EEG owners; Amy Pfeifer, BHGH of AZ executive director; Marghan Miller, BHGH of AZ development director; Jeff O’Neil, EEG district manager. (Submitted photo)

Evening Entertainment Group presented Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona with a $28,500 check at Bottled Blonde in Scottsdale during its annual EEG Golf Tournament.

The tournament was held on May 13, according to a press release, detailing how Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona helps young men and women pursue paths to success in high school, college and their careers.

During the past five years, Evening Entertainment Group has donated more than $100,000 to local nonprofits through the annual golf tournament, the release said.

“The Evening Entertainment Group has a been a great investor in Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona providing 90 low-income, first generation students with educational essentials, basic needs, transportation, opportunities to participate in sports, clubs and extracurricular activities,” said Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona Executive Director Amy Pfeifer in a prepared statement.

“We are grateful for Evening Entertainment Group’s hard work and generous investment which is helping BHGH, our scholars and families to truly break the cycle of poverty through education. More than 86% of BHGH scholars graduate from college and gain the education and skills necessary for a positive future!”

Boys Hope Girls Hope helps students from disadvantaged backgrounds meet their full academic potential and become successful men and women to break the cycle of poverty through academic support, service and community engagement, family-like settings, and more to help students achieve full potential in and outside the classroom, the release said.

Evening Entertainment Group, owners and operators of restaurants across the Valley gives back to the community with fundraisers throughout the year, the release added.

