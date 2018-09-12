Blind Dragon Scottsdale adds Wednesday nights

Blind Dragon Scottsdale, a karaoke nightclub and lounge in Old Town Scottsdale, will be open Wednesday nights starting Sept. 12.

Located at 7419 E. Indian Plaza Drive Suite A, the karaoke spot opened in January with service on Friday and Saturday nights, according to a release.

The 8,500-square-foot space has six uniquely themed private karaoke rooms with TV screens and audio systems. The private rooms can accommodate 10-20 people and guests have their choice of up to 25,000 songs.

“The decor is like nothing else in Old Town Scottsdale,” Korey Boals, owner, said in the release.

Guests come through a speakeasy entrance that is a loading-dock motif and once inside the intimate space they find an Asian mural created by local artist Randall Hedden.

Blind Dragon Scottsdale has low lighting, a DJ booth and enlarged custom seating throughout the main area, according to the release.

Starting Sept. 12, Blind Dragon Scottsdale will be open 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Wednesday-night specials will feature happy-hour specials all night.

Hours for Friday and Saturday night will remain 8 p.m.-2 a.m. To book a private karaoke room or special event, visit blinddragonscottsdale.com or call 480-907-5738.

