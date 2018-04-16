Bowlero opens its doors in north Scottsdale

A new bowling facility will be unveiled in north Scottsdale, as Bowlero Corporation, formerly Bowlmor AMF, is hosting its grand-opening event in May.
Bowlero arrived in Arizona last year with venues in Gilbert and Christown, according to a press release. The Scottsdale location is at 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., building 19.
The company embarked upon a multimillion-dollar project and spent months carefully fine-tuning its design to create the ideal setting for birthdays, kids parties, corporate events, and everyday fun, the press release stated.
Now, the new Bowlero Scottsdale is almost ready to roll—with signature blacklight lanes, plush laneside seating, and hi-definition video walls.
Beyond bowling, Bowlero’s new Scottsdale location will also include a state-of-the-art arcade that houses over 35 cutting-edge games including fan favorites like The Walking Dead, Jurassic Park Arcade, Hot Shot Basketball, and the Giant Crane, plus old-school classics like beer pong, photo booths, and more.
All this fun is complemented by vintage Edison light fixtures, rich Herringbone-patterned floors, and retro wall graphics.
“With Bowlero North Scottsdale, we set out to totally upgrade and re-imagine the entertainment experience that visitors enjoy at Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center night after night,” Bowlero Corporation Chief Customer Officer Colie Edison said in a prepared statement.
“It’s been exciting to see the transformation take place over the past several months, and we can’t wait to unveil our newest Bowlero to everyone this spring.”
Bowlero North Scottsdale will feature the brand’s award-winning premium menu, which includes “Oversized Shareables” like Bowlero’s five-pound Behemoth Burger, its two-foot-long Chi-Town Mega Dog, and 100+ ounce cocktails like the Dunk Tank and the Mega Mule, party-sized drinks that are made to be shared.
