Bradley Wealth Management donates to Arizona Helping Hands

Wealth management firm Bradley Wealth is making the holidays brighter this year for children living in foster care by donating items to a Scottsdale-based nonprofit whose mission is to serve Arizona’s foster children.
During the firm’s Holiday Soiree & Toast for Charity event held Dec. 14 at ENVY Black Label Lounge, nearly 150 clients, partners, family and friends gathered at the Gatsby-themed event and contributed toys and other items to Arizona Helping Hands.
Arizona Helping Hands, the largest provider of basic needs to Arizona’s children in foster care, collected 13 large toy bins filled with gifts, toys and more at the event with red carpet and holiday cheer to gather toys to help make the holidays more joyful for the more than 16,000 children in the community currently in foster care.
“We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of the community and want to express the positive impact the gifts collected will have on so many boys and girls,” said Dan Shufelt, CEO and president of Arizona Helping Hands.
“Many children in foster care are concerned that Santa won’t even know where to find them. Arizona Helping Hands and community supporters like Bradley Wealth are coming together to make sure that Santa indeed knows all and are working together to ensure that the holidays are joyful this year.”
“Our Toast for Charity Holiday Soiree was an opportunity to celebrate and partner with friends and clients to give back to our community,” said Michael Bradley, CEO of Bradley Wealth Management. “We’re grateful for the generosity of many to give hundreds of children in need who don’t get to experience Santa the way most children do. We our proud of our partnership with Arizona Helping Hands and the great work they are doing throughout the Valley to bring joy to children.”
Arizona Helping Hands supports foster families by providing essentials such as bedding, clothes, personal effects, holiday toys, birthday gifts, school supplies and more. To volunteer, donate or connect with AZHH visit http://www.facebook.com/azhelpinghands/ or go to http://www.azhelpinghands.org for more information.
Bradley Wealth is an independent, boutique wealth management firm offering a comprehensive suite of financial planning and investment management solutions. With approximately $79 Million in assets under management and clients in 20 states, Bradley Wealth is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. with an office in Scottsdale.
