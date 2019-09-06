Bratzel building in Old Town Scottsdale sold

7501 E. Osborn Road. (Submitted photo)

Cushman & Wakefield recently completed the sale of the former Bratzel building, 7501 E. Osborn Road, a 8,427-square-foot, two-story showroom/warehouse in Old Town Scottsdale.

Michael Kitlica of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, Navaera Worldwide, in the $1.628 million transaction, according to a press release.

“The acquisition of 7501 E. Osborn will allow Navaera to consolidate several existing Scottsdale operations to their new amenity rich Old Town Scottsdale headquarters, to enhance the employee and customer experience,” Mr. Kitlica said in a prepared statement.

“Scottsdale-based architecture firm AAKAII is in the process of designing a best-in-class adaptive re-use to foster the innovative technical work environment Navaera requires,”

The building was completed in 1966 and Ray Parrish was the architect that designed it. The building is one of the oldest industrial buildings in Scottsdale and has been occupied by Scottsdale Plumbing for decades; which is in the process of relocating.

Located across the street from the San Francisco Giants training facility, 7501 East Osborn is also within close proximity to Scottsdale Fashion Square, the upscale luxury shopping mall, as well as pedestrian-friendly streets home to art galleries, museums and restaurants.

