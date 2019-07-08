Brunch Café expands from Illinois, opens in Scottsdale

Blueberry Bliss pancakes are offered at the new Brunch Café in Scottsdale. (Submitted photo)

If you’re looking for a new spot in Scottsdale to enjoy a made-from-scratch breakfast, brunch, or lunch, the Brunch Café has recently opened up.

Located in the Zocallo Plaza next door to Scottsdale Quarter, the family-owned Brunch Café is all new to Arizona but will be a very welcome and familiar site to many Chicagoans now living here.

Founded in Illinois in 2008, the company has seven locations currently scattered throughout the northwest suburbs of Chicago, according to a press release. This new, eighth location is their very first Brunch Café to open up outside of Illinois.

“For several years the owners have been asked by many Chicago transplants to please open up a location in the Scottsdale area because they’ve been missing and craving our menu items so much,” Kevin Rasmus, the Arizona General Manager, said in a prepared statement. “Now, after going through an extensive, six-month remodel, we’re very excited to finally have our doors open and be able to welcome many of our former customers and meet lots of new ones.”

The Brunch Café’s signature dishes include: Blueberry Bliss pancakes, Apple Gouda Melt, Avocado Toast, Morning After burger, and Churro waffle. All items on the menu can be customized to fit any dietary needs, the press release stated.

This new café is also an ideal spot to host private, indoor or outdoor baby showers, bridal showers, birthday parties, corporate meetings, and other special events. Corporate lunch catering and special event catering is available along with online ordering and delivery. Their large, outdoor patio area is also dog-friendly.

“We definitely want folks to come in for our breakfast and brunch items but we’re also looking forward to dazzling everyone with our amazing lunch items too,” Mr. Rasmus said. “Our chefs create the most incredible Certified Angus steak burgers, gourmet sandwiches, entree salads, paninis, and wraps.”

Having been open for only a few months now — since March — the Brunch Café has already become a big hit with the local “ROMEO” groups in town. ROMEO stands for “Retired Old Men Eating Out.”

Brunch Café is at 15507 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Daily business hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 480-398-7174 or visit brunchcafe.com.

