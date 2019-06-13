Burlington stores donate kids undies to Arizona Helping Hands

Arizona Helping Hands received more than 18,000 units of new children’s underwear from the Burlington Gives Back program. (Submitted photo)

Arizona Helping Hands, a local non-profit that provides basic essentials to foster care children, received a substantial donation from Burlington Stores.

On June 12, the national off-price retailer donated more than 18,000 units of new children’s underwear through its Burlington Gives Back program, according to a press release on the program that partners with Delivering Good, a national non-profit organization to give impoverished people and those impacted by tragedy new merchandise from a network of local agencies offering “hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families, and individuals.”

“We are so grateful to Burlington Stores for giving back to those who are not as fortunate. Thank you for stepping up and working together to create a lasting impact in the community we live in and for the 14,000 foster children in Arizona. Burlington Stores has enabled us to serve thousands of children in need,” said Dan Shufelt, Arizona Helping Hands president/CEO, in a prepared statement.

Through this program, Burlington has donated thousands of pallets of new product to local agencies within the communities where it has stores the release said.

More than 400 families a month, on average, seek assistance from Arizona Helping Hands with children frequently entering the foster care system with nothing but the clothes on their backs, the release described.

The organization offers everything from providing a child with a safe place to sleep to giving clothing, diapers, personal care items, birthday presents and more.

Burlington Stores, which has 13 sites in Arizona, gives back to local communities they serve by providing basic necessities when possible and is “proudly” supports foster care children statewide, according to the release.

