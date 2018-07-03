Business group installs president, directors

The Phoenix Metro Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners installed its new board of directors for the 2018-19 term at the organization’s recent Desert Diamonds Awards Gala.

“In continuing to advocate and increase awareness for women business owners, the incoming executive committee and board of directors pledged to follow the vision of the new president, Ronit Urman of Urman Enterprises, in making the Phoenix Metro Chapter the premier place for women business owners in Arizona,” according to a release.

Ms. Urman stated that NAWBO Phoenix will continue “even stronger to be the Arizona organization where women business owners receive the mentoring, support and encouragement they need to grow to their highest potential.

“I am honored to serve as president this year and look forward to working with members to build on the success of our organization.”

In addition to Ms. Urman, members serving on the executive committee include: president-elect, Angela Garmon of ARG Coaching and Consulting Group; secretary, Amanda Peterson of Pathways of Grace; treasurer, Deborah Baldini of Baldini Investment Management; past president, Julie Cook of Idea Three Creative; and NAWBO Executive Director Suzanne Lanctot (ex-officio).

Other members serving on the board include: board strategy and development director, Cindy Gordon of Business Rescue Coaching; corporate partner co-directors, Jean Briese of Jean Briese LLC, and Kathleen Gramzay of Kinessage; mentoring director, Sandra Abbey of Leader Discovery; public policy director, Wendy Anderton of Global Ties AZ; programs director, MaryLynne Christman of Collaborative Event Management; marketing director, Laurie Anderson of Cactus Creative; membership director, Veronica Archer of US Bank; and community alliance director, Julie Cook of Idea Three Creative.

