Butterfly Wonderland introduces treats for the adventurous

Butterfly Wonderland connects people to nature in several ways, and now it is doing it through their stomachs.

The new Edible Insects Station will help visitors learn about entomophagy – the practice of eating insects.

Some of the insect treats include chips made with cricket protein, chocolate covered ants, coconut brittle mealworms and scorpion lollipops.

“While it sounds creepy, the tastes are very similar to other foods eaten on a regular basis such as organic chips, sunflower seeds and chocolate- covered nuts,” according to a release.

The edible insect station is sponsored by the nonprofit Butterfly Wonderland Foundation.

“Children that visit our rainforest are often adventurous and anxious to try something new,” stated Dee Mangulins, executive director. “Our new Edible Insects Station is a fun and tasty new way for them to have a better understanding about what our butterflies eat but also learn more about different foods and cultures.”

Entomophagy is defined as the practice of eating insects and their relatives, according to the release, noting 2 billion people across the world eat insects as part of their normal diet.

Butterfly Wonderland, 9500 E. Via de Ventura in Scottsdale, is the largest butterfly conservatory in America, the release stated.

