California real estate firm adds to Scottsdale portfolio

Dunbar Real Estate Management of El Segundo, Calif., has purchased Quarter Village in Scottsdale for $5.26 million.

Cushman & Wakefield, which represented Dunbar, made the announcement, stating the property at 15444 N. Greenway Hayden Loop “was acquired for its irreplaceable location.”

Built in 2006, Quarter Village is a two-story, mixed-use development covering 22,293 square feet, according to a release. Located next to Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter, the project is occupied by a variety of tenants, including a boutique jeweler, salon, cosmetic dentist and spa.

The property previously known as Barcelona Center was purchased from Capital Creek Gold LLC.

“Quarter Village was acquired for its irreplaceable location, which also aligns with Dunbar’s long-term strategies within the Scottsdale submarket. This asset will undergo an extensive renovation that will make it a best-in-class mixed-use development,” stated Michael Kitlica of Cushman & Wakefield.

