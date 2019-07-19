Camelot Homes announces The Villas at Seven Desert Mountain available

Camelot Homes announces that two model homes are set to be completed this September at the newest exclusive Desert Mountain community in north Scottsdale.

Now selling at The Villas at Seven Desert Mountain, located among the “world’s finest private golf destinations,” floor plans range from 2,600 to 4,500 square feet with choices of two to four-and-a-half baths with each home featuring contemporary styling including great rooms, three-car garages, guest suites, soaring ceilings, and panoramic views, according to a press release.

The community has one and two-story plans, with elevators included in the two-story homes, the release said, adding that The Villas offer 49 homesites, with 46 on the championship par 54 golf course.

Camelot offers its buyers the opportunity to customize their dream home and outdoor living spaces according to lifestyle, detailed the release, noting home prices starting at $1,550,000 before customization and lot selection.

“After months of planning, we are thrilled to see The Villas at Seven Desert Mountain come to life. This is going to be such an exciting addition to Desert Mountain, and the community we are creating will perfectly complement the vibrant lifestyle that Seven Desert Mountain offers,” said Trent Hancock, Camelot Homes managing director, in a prepared statement.

Homeowners at The Villas at Seven Desert Mountain will become either lifestyle or equity golf members, depending on Desert Mountain membership approval, gaining access to its amenities including the renovated Sonoran Spa and Fitness Center, tennis complex, restaurants and more.

