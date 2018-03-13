Camelot Homes makes progress on north Scottsdale communities

Camelot Homes, a third-generation homebuilder in Scottsdale, is increasing its investment in the Arizona market with the grand opening of White Horse and the finalization of its plans at Desert Mountain.
White Horse, a new community representing the pinnacle of Camelot’s 45-plus years of experience in luxury homes, recently held an official grand opening on Feb. 21 with more than 500 homeowners and prospects, according to a press release.
More than 1,000 people visited on each of the following weekends. About half of the community’s inventory of 50 half-acre lots have already been sold, a release states.
The light, bright and modern homes reflect a paradigm shift in new home design with more outdoor space, options and flexibility.
Homes range from 4,000-6,000 square feet. Five stunning single-story floorplans with contemporized architecture are available. The gated community is located off Pima Road and Los Gatos Drive, adjacent to DC Ranch in north Scottsdale.
“As a Scottsdale-based builder, Camelot Homes finds highly sought-after parcels of land near ideal locations to create carefully selected and highly desirable properties,” Cammie Hancock Beckert, managing director of Camelot Homes, said in a prepared statement.
“Every Camelot home is built according to the Hancock’s highest standards of workmanship, designed to withstand the test of time.”
At Desert Mountain’s new luxury home enclave called “Seven,” Camelot Homes plans to build 2,500- to 4,500-square-foot, single and two-story homes on 49 lots in a gated area.
The homes will feature desert contemporary design, three-car garages and extensive storage options. The front yards will be maintained by the HOA.
Many of the homes will be located on Desert Mountain’s new 18-hole short-game golf course, called “Seven,” designed by Bill Brownlee of M3 Companies and fellow Desert Mountain member Wendell Pickett. Camelot Homes’ residents will have access to the new “Seven” club house, designed acclaimed Scottsdale architect CP Drewitt and to Desert Mountain’s workout facility which just underwent a major renovation.
Desert Mountain, situated in the high Sonoran Desert off Cave Creek Road and Pima Road in north Scottsdale, offers private club living and six Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses. Pre-sales are slated for the fall 2018 with an opening in 2019.
