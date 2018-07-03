Camelot Homes racks up builders awards for Scottsdale community

Third-generation, family-owned and operated Camelot Homes has won Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget Awards: Home of the Year, Best Single Family Detached Home, Best Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle for a Home for its newly-completed White Horse community in Scottsdale.

Known as the “Academy Awards” of the building industry, the awards are presented to the top innovators in design, planning and development, according to a press release. The competition is open to builders, developers, architects and land planners across the U.S. and internationally.

PCBC is a regional conference and trade show for the real estate development industry.

“Over decades, our family created an inspiring vision for indoor/outdoor resort living. We assembled an incredible team of people who believe in the vision as much as we do and who worked tirelessly to bring that dream to life,” Cammie Hancock Beckert, managing director of Camelot Homes, said in a prepared statement.

“The community of White Horse feels like a part of our family. We are ecstatic to see the response from the industry and potential residents.”

White Horse’s Cheval took home the Home of the Year award. The judges offered the following statement regarding the community per the 2018 Gold Nugget Winners Book.

“When it came to selecting the 2018 Home of the Year, the judges wished to select a project that’s not only architecturally beautiful, but one would set a future precedent for the evolution of production housing. Charming and elegant, White Horse breaks the contemporary mold by making what’s old new again,” the judges said in the statement.

“The 4,495 square-foot plan takes the classic typography of a traditional hacienda, but opens it up to punctuate the home with courtyards, patios, and other indoor-outdoor living spaces throughout that allow for the creature comforts of modern, resort-style living in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona”

Cheval also won Best Single Family Detached Home (3,500-4,500 square feet).

“This dramatic desert home built its floor plan around the center courtyard providing indoor/outdoor interaction to almost every room. The fusion of large panes of glass opening out onto water features, fireplaces and mature landscaping provides a resort oasis feel to this family compound,” the judges said.

“The exterior and interior detailing is also of spectacular design and quality, grounded in the roots of Scottsdale Hacienda Ranch architecture but with a fresher, lighter spin that appeals to today’s homebuyer.”

White Horse’s Cavallo also won for Best Indoor/Outdoor Living for a Home.

“The White Horse home has an outdoor room for every indoor room, making it an overachiever in this category. With its innovative take on a center courtyard ‘hacienda’ plan, the home does a tremendous job of crafting a series of well-planned outdoor spaces and rooms, all of which flow together and artfully weave in and out of the home,” the judges said.

“In particular, the master bath garden provides a unique retreat and the ability to screen for privacy as needed. There are layers on layers of great indoor/outdoor living ideas in this plan.”

White Horse is a new community representing Camelot’s experience in luxury homes, a release states. The light, bright and modern homes reflect a true paradigm shift in new home design with more outdoor space, options and flexibility to raise the standard of luxury living.

Homes range from 4,000-6,000 square feet. The gated community is off Pima Road and Los Gatos Drive, next to DC Ranch in north Scottsdale. Homes prices are from the high $1 millions.

More than half sold since its grand opening in February, White Horse has drawn 1,000 potential buyers on many weekends. Bob White with Forest Studio, of Laguna Beach, Calif., served as the architect; Pacific Dimensions, Inc., of El Segundo, Calif., served as the interior designer; and Berghoff Design Group, of Scottsdale, served as the landscape architect.

As part of PCBC’s Merit Awards announced in May, White Horse was honored as Best Single Family Detached Home 3,500-4,500 square feet (Cheval model 9502), Best Single Family Detached Home over 4,500 square feet (Cavallo model 9505), and Best Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle for a Home (Cavallo and also Equus 9503 models).

In April, White Horse won Best Detached Product Design for its price point at the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona’s 2018 MAME Awards.

