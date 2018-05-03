Camelot Homes Wins 2018 MAME Awards Builder of the Year

Camelot Homes, a Scottsdale-based homebuilder, and Robson Communities, a local active-adult homebuilder, were named the 2018 Builders of the Yeat at the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona’s recent Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence award ceremony at the Westin Kierland Resort.
In addition to the Grand Award, Camelot received nine other honors at the ceremony, according to a press release.
This is the third time Camelot Homes has won the Grand Award. Previously, Camelot Homes has won the Small Volume Builder of the Year Award five times, the release states.
“Camelot Homes is incredibly grateful to be honored by the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona,” said Cammie Hancock Beckert, managing director of Camelot Homes, in a prepared statement.
“The drive for excellence is challenging, setting a high bar that we are constantly finding new ways to raise. Since the time my grandparents Maggi and J.W. Hancock founded Camelot Homes in the 1960s, we have been dedicated to providing a satisfying customer experience, high-quality workmanship and superior design.”
Camelot’s White Horse community in north Scottsdale and Adero Villas community in Fountain Hills took home awards.
White Horse, an iconic new community representing the pinnacle of Camelot’s experience in luxury homes, was awarded Best Detached Product Design for its price point. Homes range from 4,000- to 6,000-square-feet.
Adero Villas, featuring 44 luxury patio homes with spectacular mountain views of Adero Canyon in Fountain Hills, was awarded Best Attached Product Design and Best Interior Merchandising for its price point.
The homes, which range from 2,550-square-feet to 2,745-square-feet, are centered around indoor/outdoor living with open, breezy great rooms, 12-foot ceilings, stunning contemporary architecture, luxurious kitchens, spa-like master baths and oversized closets. The homes feature 2-4 bedrooms and 2.5-3.5 baths. Other options include dual master suites and guest casitas. Homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.