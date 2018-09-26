Candelaria Design Associates names new partners to architectural firm

Candelaria Design Associates is announcing Evelyn Jung and Meredith Thomson have become partners in the Scottsdale-based architectural firm.

Ms. Thomson will join Mark Candelaria and Vivian Ayala, both partners in the firm, in management and leadership in architectural design while Ms. Jung will head the overall operation of the firm, according to a press release.

Prior to this partnership announcement, Ms. Thomson spent a little over five years at CDA where she held various architectural positions of increasing responsibility including the role of project manager.

Ms. Jung has been with CDA for more than 10 years. She began her career as the administration assistant and has worked her way up to CFO, where she oversees all aspects of the firm’s finances, human resources and marketing efforts, the release states.

Candelaria Design Associates is a luxury architect firm that focuses on custom residential and boutique commercial designs in the southwest and across the United States. Led by Mark, B. Candelaria, AIA, the firm has expanded into personal guided European travel tours and home retail products that are a reflection of his passion for fine living.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.