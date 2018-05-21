Car-sharing company officially opens Scottsdale location

Turo officially opened its Scottsdale offices last week with a ribbon-cutting event at 4110 N. Scottsdale Road.

“Turo is a car-sharing marketplace where local car owners provide travelers with the perfect vehicle for their next adventure,” according to a company release. “Across the country or across town, travelers choose from a unique selection of nearby cars, while car owners earn extra money.”

Turo operated from a DeskHub in Scottsdale beginning in February, and officials stated the company chose Scottsdale for its first expansion site outside of San Francisco “because of the region’s existing talent and to bolster its success in one of its biggest markets.”

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane welcomed the company’s expansion in the city.

“Innovation and technology are key drivers in Scottsdale’s economic growth, and we are excited to see Turo at the forefront of peer-to-peer car sharing,” he stated. “Their decision to expand operations and make additional investment is a testament to the positive business environment we have created in Scottsdale.”

Turo, founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, has grown to operate in more than 5,500 cities in North America “and has safely facilitated over 1 million rental days to date. The average active US member makes USD $625 per month renting out a car in the marketplace,” the release stated.

