Care Fund receives $10K donation to help Arizona families

Jul 1st, 2019 · by · Comments:
Shown from left, Robert Raygoza, Care Fund; Michelle Schwartz, Care Fund; Andrew Bolles, Safeco; Michael Gallaugher, Toro Insurance Group; Jay Holwegner, Toro Insurance Group. (Submitted photo)

Care Fund recently received a $10,000 donation from Toro Insurance Group, Inc through the 2019 Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Award program.

Scottsdale-based Care Fund — an organization that supports Arizona families who have endured financial hardship while experiencing extended illness or injury of a child — was awarded the donation from the Gilbert-based Toro Insurance Group through the 2019 Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Awards, according to a press release.

Toro Insurance Group originally received $5,000 for the Care Fund through a submission process, and Safeco offered agent Michael Gallaugher, Toro Insurance Group president, an additional chance to raise more funds, the release said.

The insurance agency and nonprofit shared a story about their relationship and received positive impact on the community, which is featured on the Safeco Insurance Facebook page.

They were able to raise an additional $5,000 by having their story shared on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn at least 250 times during the course of a week, the release noted.

