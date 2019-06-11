Caring Transitions of Scottsdale clears, organizes loved ones’ estates

Cedric and Lisa Wade, owners of the new business Caring Transitions of Scottsdale. (Submitted photo)

Caring Transitions of Scottsdale owners, Cedric and Lisa Wade help with all things involving handling and settling loved ones’ estates.

Specially-trained professionals are said to oversee decluttering, organizing, packing, moving, resettling, in-home estate sales and online auctions, estate clearing and preparing homes for market, according to a press release about the new business.

Serving Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Carefree, Phoenix and the surrounding areas, Caring Transitions will manage many aspects of a senior move or assist with downsizing; plus help busy families and people clearing loved ones’ homes if they moved to assisted care or died.

All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable for clients to choose the solution that fits their needs, according to the release.

“Transitions can be stressful, especially for older adults and people who are grieving. Whether you’re clearing out the house of someone who has passed or you’re trying to help a loved one relocate, knowing who to call for help can be challenging. At Caring Transitions, we are a full-service company and we can help with everything from just getting someone resettled into their new place to managing an entire estate liquidation,” said Mr. Wade in a prepared statement.

The couple looks forward to serving the community as business owners, the release said.

“Lisa and I are excited to be able to help people in our community and to make a difference by bringing Caring Transitions to Scottsdale,” Mr. Wade said.

After dealing with Mrs. Wade’s mother’s estate, in 2017, the Wades got the idea for Caring Transitions. Following her mother’s death, the whole family went to Wisconsin to help with the house, formerly clean and orderly, but “she was a bit of a home shopping network hoarder.”

“Every cubby, each closet and the attic were all full of stuff – mostly brand new and unopened. It took her brother three months to get to a point where we could have an estate sale and, even though a dozen of us chipped in, her brother was over extended and exhausted. The whole thing was a nightmare. That experience planted something in our minds and, when we learned about Caring Transitions, we knew this was a business we wanted to bring to Scottsdale,” Mr. Wade said.

Active in his church as a board member of a non-profit organization helping the poor and needy worldwide, he was a church elder, Sunday school teacher and short-term missionary, who has helped people for the past 25 years in the financial services industry.

His wife, a senior director at a local hospital, comes from a family of physicians. She got start in nursing and has been in healthcare for 20 years, added the release.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.