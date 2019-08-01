Carolina Panther, BALUNSD forge partnership in Scottsdale

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe (far right) recently partnered with BALUNSD owners Brynn Martin and Trisha Haws (middle). (Submitted photo)

BALUNSD, a performance and recovery studio in Scottsdale, is getting ready to celebrate its two-year anniversary with new ownership.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe has invested in the growing business that is opening its second location next year, according to a press release.

Mr. Poe, who lives in the Valley during the offseason, has been supporting the owners Brynn Martin and Trisha Haws for the past seven years during his NFL career.

Ms. Martin and Ms. Haws also own Movement Restoration in Scottsdale and have more than 15 years of experience working with professional athletes.

“Poe has always been a major supporter of us since the beginning,” Ms. Martin said in a prepared statement.

“He is an exceptional athlete and person. From a performance therapy perspective, his advice and professional guidance is invaluable. We are forever grateful for his constant support, and like a true friend or business partner, he pushes us to be better every day and wants to see us succeed.”

Ms. Haws said her and Ms. Martin are excited about the new partnership and commended Mr. Poe.

“Dontari’s knowledge, experience and expertise will add tremendous value in ensuring that we continue to test and research the best applications that prove to have the most benefit to individuals,” she said.

Mr. Poe’s experience will allow the athlete-backed business to extend its reach to a larger community of individuals who can benefit from the recovery applications that BALUNSD offers, all of which promote healthy circulation in the body and overall better health and longevity.

In addition to the new ownership, BALUNSD is set to open its second location in Scottsdale before February 2020, a release states.

The new facility, off Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads, will be twice the size of the existing location, adding more personalized services in a private setting.

Current services include massage therapy, cupping, cold plunge, hot tub, infrared sauna, compression therapy, stretching, among others. BALUNSD opened its first location in Old Town Scottsdale two years ago in August.

