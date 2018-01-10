Catholic Charities promotes Scottsdale-native CarriLynn Mascaro to vice president role

Catholic Charities in Phoenix will promote CarrieLynn Mascaro of Scottsdale to Vice President of Central Arizona Program Operations in early February.
Ms. Mascaro has spent about 20 years with the Catholic Charities team in numerous capacities. Her new role will require her experience, dedication and passion for the most vulnerable, the company says in a press release.
“Throughout her nearly two decades of service here at Catholic Charities, Carrie has shown what it means to be committed to excellence for the agency and for the people she serves – within and outside of Catholic Charities,” Paul Mulligan, CEO of the organization, said in a prepared statement.
“She’ll be an outstanding addition to our executive team and will bring a wealth of knowledge and community connections forward into her new, expanded role.”
Ms. Mascaro began working at Catholic Charities in 1998 as a Family Life Educator and has worked directly in the Pregnancy Parenting and Adoption Program, the Counseling Program, the Sex-Trafficking and Dignity Diversion Programs and the Out of Poverty Programs.
She recently was the Senior Program Director for the Refugee, Unaccompanied Minor, Immigration, Foster Care, Pregnancy Parenting Adoption Programs and Building Administration, a release states.
In addition to her general responsibilities at Catholic Charities, Ms. Mascaro serves as a board member for Catholic Healthcare Integration Network, a local board member of Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a peer reviewer for National Council on Accreditation, and is a licensed member of the Arizona Board of Behavioral Health.
She also serves on the organizational Risk Management Committee, OPPS Committee, Strategic Implementation Team and Ethics Committee.
Ms. Mascaro has also been involved with local taskforces that deal with domestic minor sex trafficking, international human trafficking and domestic violence.
She is a graduate of Arizona State University and received her master of arts degree in counseling from Northern Arizona University.
