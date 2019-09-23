Cave Creek, Fountain Hills Tractor Supply to host festivals

Tractor Supply in Cave Creek and Fountain Hills are hosting fall festivals. (Submitted photo)

Tractor Supply stores in Cave Creek and Fountain Hills are hosting the free event Fall Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 28.

The event will feature local artisans, producers and craft makers from neighboring communities, according to a press release. Cave Creek Tractor Supply Company is at 34350 N. Cave Creek Road and Fountain Hills Tractor Supply Company is at 17130 E. Shea Blvd.

In Cave Creek, the event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will feature the products and skills of local bakers, producers and crafters within the community. Vendors include Carefree Honey, Stage Line Ranch and Salsa Patron.

“The annual Farmers Market allows our team to support the many talents of our community,” Linsey Walsh, store manager of the Cave Creek Tractor Supply store, said in a prepared statement.

“We are excited to welcome our customers to the store this fall for a fun event that spotlights the creative vendors and small farmers in our community.”

In Fountain Hills, Charlene Beil, a local artist, will be on site from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tractor Supply Company is a largest rural lifestyle retailer which serves as a shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, a release states.

Tractor Supply offers a mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.