CCS moves national sales summit to Scottsdale Plaza Resort

CCS Presentation Systems is hosting its national sales summit Sept. 26-27 at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort, 7200 N. Scottsdale Road.

The event brings together more than 150 CCS owners, salespeople, design engineers and project managers from across the country, according to a release.

The summit had been scheduled to be held at Talking Stick Resort and was recently relocated due to repairs from storm damage continuing at the property.

In addition to CCS-only meetings there are a few events of special interest to the local B2B community: built exclusively for the summit, the technology showcase will feature a 60-booth trade show displaying the latest advances in audio-visual technology from the country’s leading AV manufacturers.

CCS will host a technology showcase cocktail hour 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Scottsdale Plaza, where guests will have complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres as they tour the exhibit hall.

The evening continues at Top Golf Riverwalk from 6 to 9 p.m. where guests are invited to participate in golf games for all skill levels while enjoying upscale food and drinks.

Trolleys will provide round-trip transportation for guests from The Scottsdale Plaza Resort to Topgolf Riverwalk.

“We are thrilled to showcase some of the latest and greatest in audio-visual technology and host a summit that is truly one of a kind,” Julie Solomon, chief marketing officer for CCS Presentation Systems.

“This event is a fantastic platform for community, collaboration and inspiration in the audio-visual industry,” she said.

An additional B2B highlight of the summit is an expert panel discussing Audio & Video Over IP. Of special interest to IT professionals, panelists include Mark Valenti, CTS, president and CEO, The Sextant Group; Matt Olsen, technical director, Crestron Southwest; Kathryn Taub, technical solutions specialist, Audinate; and Matt Gray, manager of advanced support for QSC, according to the release.

The panel will include a discussion for engineers, IT customers and other guests interested in learning how to navigate the ever-changing world of networked audio and video. The panel will run 10:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Sept. 26 in the El Theatro at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort.

Business professionals interested in attending this panel and/or the technology showcase/bash should RSVP to Julie Solomon by Sept. 17 at jsolomon@ccsprojects.com or 480-273-8230.

For more information about CCS’ integration services, visit ccsprojects.com.

