CCS moves national sales summit to Scottsdale Plaza Resort

At the 2017 CCS Presentation Systems national sales summit (Photo from CCS Presentation Systems)

CCS Presentation Systems is hosting its national sales summit Sept. 26-27 at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort, 7200 N. Scottsdale Road.

The event brings together more than 150 CCS owners, salespeople, design engineers and project managers from across the country, according to a release.

The summit had been scheduled to be held at Talking Stick Resort and was recently relocated due to repairs from storm damage continuing at the property.

In addition to CCS-only meetings there are a few events of special interest to the local B2B community: built exclusively for the summit, the technology showcase will feature a 60-booth trade show displaying the latest advances in audio-visual technology from the country’s leading AV manufacturers.

CCS will host a technology showcase cocktail hour 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Scottsdale Plaza, where guests will have complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres as they tour the exhibit hall.

Guests are invited to participate in golf games at Top Golf Riverwalk. (Photo from CCS Presentation Systems)

The evening continues at Top Golf Riverwalk from 6 to 9 p.m. where guests are invited to participate in golf games for all skill levels while enjoying upscale food and drinks.

Trolleys will provide round-trip transportation for guests from The Scottsdale Plaza Resort to Topgolf Riverwalk.

“We are thrilled to showcase some of the latest and greatest in audio-visual technology and host a summit that is truly one of a kind,” Julie Solomon, chief marketing officer for CCS Presentation Systems.

“This event is a fantastic platform for community, collaboration and inspiration in the audio-visual industry,” she said.

An additional B2B highlight of the summit is an expert panel discussing Audio & Video Over IP. Of special interest to IT professionals, panelists include Mark Valenti, CTS, president and CEO, The Sextant Group; Matt Olsen, technical director, Crestron Southwest; Kathryn Taub, technical solutions specialist, Audinate; and Matt Gray, manager of advanced support for QSC, according to the release.

The panel will include a discussion for engineers, IT customers and other guests interested in learning how to navigate the ever-changing world of networked audio and video. The panel will run 10:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Sept. 26 in the El Theatro at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort.

Business professionals interested in attending this panel and/or the technology showcase/bash should RSVP to Julie Solomon by Sept. 17 at jsolomon@ccsprojects.com or 480-273-8230.

For more information about CCS’ integration services, visit ccsprojects.com.

