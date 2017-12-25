Chamber recognizes volunteers for community service

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce will honor volunteer leaders who embody the spirit of volunteerism in Scottsdale during a fun and lively awards ceremony Jan. 10, 2018 combined with the chamber’s annual membership mixer.
This is the 18th year that the chamber has recognized the spirit of volunteerism in Scottsdale. The annual event will be held 5-7 p.m. at McCormick Ranch Golf Club Pavilion Room with the theme: Showcasing The Best of Scottsdale.
Copperwynd Resort, Pomo Pizzeria, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Dhaba, Two Brothers, and more will be providing food and drink for the reception as well as music by Sam Dias Music, and free shoulder massages by Elements Massage.
“The chamber could not accomplish all the good things we do for Scottsdale’s business community without the help of our volunteers.” said Mark Hiegel, president and CEO of the Scottsdale Chamber.
“We simply do not have enough staff to do the job, but with the assistance of our outstanding volunteers, we are able to make the great city of Scottsdale even greater. We couldn’t do it without them!”
The 2018 honorees are:
Dale B. Fingersh Volunteer of the Year: Brad Beller- Owner, Image360. Recognizes an individual of outstanding character who has acted as a steward for the Chamber.
Mark F. Eberle Rising Star Award: Chris Gammel- Owner/Operator Chick-Fil-A (Raintree & 101). The Rising Star Award recognizes the accomplishments of promising new leaders whose volunteer spirit contributes to the success of the Chamber and the community.
Segner Award Sponsored by Scottsdale Community College: Pam Kelly, owner, Pro One Media Productions.
The Segner Award celebrates the impact of an outstanding chamber member. Named after the chamber’s first board chairman, Wesley Segner, the Segner Award honors those who have followed in his footsteps through community trusteeship and leadership.
Legacy Award: Jane Blacker- Realtor, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s. The Legacy Award honors the long-term achievements of an individual who has impacted the success of the Scottsdale Area Chamber, and who has made a significant impact on the social and economic fabric of our community.
The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Scottsdale providing advocacy, education, networking, leadership and exposure opportunities to our member/client businesses.
The chamber actively works to maintain Scottsdale’s high quality of life and create an environment where business innovation, excellence and entrepreneurship can thrive. For more information visit www.scottsdalechamber.com or call 480-355-2700.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.