Charity Benefits Unlimited closes in on $5 million fundraising goal

It’s not every day a Valley company is close to reaching a $5 million fundraising goal for its lifetime giving, but that’s just the goal for Charity Benefits Unlimited, 15849 N. 77th St. in Scottsdale, this spring.
Charity Benefits Unlimited, which works behind the scenes providing memorabilia to local and national charities has already raised more than $4.8 million for charity and is hoping to reach its $5 million fundraising goal by this spring, according to a press release.
“It’s an incredible milestone for our company,” Owner and Master Memorabilialist Kyle Bell said in a prepared statement. “When we started our memorabilia company 21 years ago, I never imagined we would grow it to 35 employees and be on our way to giving back $5 million to charity.”
Mr. Bell, a graduate of Arizona State University, founded his Bell Sports Marketing in 1996, a release states.
Priding himself on making sure his memorabilia is completely authentic and includes a Certificate of Authenticity, he started as a full-service memorabilia company to provide memorabilia lovers worldwide with pieces from their favorite celebrities and athletes.
Mr. Bell has worked directly with some of the world’s biggest sports stars and celebrities.
In 2006, he started his charity division of the company. Charity Benefits Unlimited uses its extensive variety of sports and celebrity memorabilia items to provide charities and non-profits with additional funding to further their causes.
The company is currently assisting with more than 150 charities and organizations annually.
In addition to collecting many of the signed items in person, Charity Benefits Unlimited uses nationally-known signature authenticators for all items obtained outside of the company.
Regardless of the event’s size, demographics, or fundraising goal, Charity Benefits Unlimited is dedicated to making it a success.
Other noteworthy endeavors:
- Every month a “Charity of the Month” is chosen to receive a portion of the showroom proceeds. December’s charity is Special Olympic Arizona.
- Charity Benefits Unlimited and Odysea Aquarium have partner to generate over $65,548 from silent auctions. Proceeds raised go the Odysea Aquarium Foundation enabling hundreds of students from across the Valley to attend field trips at the Aquarium at no charge.
- During the 2017 ASU Football season more than $13,186 was raised to support the Sun Devils Club.
- Charity Benefits Unlimited teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams holding silent auction at all of the 2017 home games. Proceeds so far have raised $33,205 to support the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.
- Charity Benefits Unlimited is currently holding silent auctions at 13 Mountainside Fitness locations in Arizona. Proceeds will benefit Arizona Special Olympics.
- Private singings secured with Karl Malone, Dennis Rodman, Chevy Chase, Vin Scully, Jerry Rice, Stan Lee and others like Luis Gonzalez and Deion Sanders are coming soon.
- Charity Benefits Unlimited will be teaming up with the upcoming WM Phoenix Open at the end of January.
Bell Sports Marketing also partners with the Bruce Arians Foundation, Celebrity Fight Night, Arizona Special Olympics, Mountainside Fitness, 100 Club, Phoenix Zoo and dozens of others.
