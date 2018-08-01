Chefs For Seniors provides meal service for Scottsdale-area senior citizens

A grocery shopping and in-home meal preparation service recently opened in Scottsdale and looks to bring local chefs to the homes of local senior citizens.

Chef Derrik Bailus opened Chefs For Seniors in May and features local chefs preparing meals in two hours and leaving enough food for the rest of the week, according to a press release.

Clients have the ability to select the menu and their chef brings the necessary groceries, equipment, and cleans the kitchen of their client before they leave. They provide affordable meals using fresh ingredients, while offering an interactive experience.

“I wish I would have heard about this opportunity several years ago,” Mr. Balius said in a prepared statement. “I’m glad to be a part of a community and helping our seniors live a healthier life while enjoying delicious food with pleasant company.”

The business offers a variety of menu options from American fare to more specialty dishes. Menus are fully customizable, reflecting the food preferences and dietary concerns of the individual client.

They have several different service options, including the Standard Package, which includes 10 to 12 servings of individually packaged meals, a release states.

With 95 percent of seniors reporting that they want to remain in their homes as they age and the senior population in the U.S. expected to increase 30 percent between 2020 and 2030, the demand is growing for services that enable the elderly to remain independent, according to a release.

Established in 2013 in Madison, Wisconsin by executive chef and restaurant owner Barrett Allman, Chefs for Seniors now has more than a dozen locations in nine states.

