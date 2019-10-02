Choice Hotels International to move tech HQ to Cavasson

An artist’s rendering of Choice Hotels International’s 150,000-square-foot building to house the company’s technology headquarters. (Submitted photo)

Nationwide Realty Investors has announced that Choice Hotels International, Inc., will move its technology headquarters to Cavasson, its 134-acre premiere mixed-used project now under development at Loop 101 and Hayden Road in Scottsdale.

Nationwide Realty Investors President and COO Brian J. Ellis made the announcement, according to a press release.

Choice Hotels is one of the world’s largest hotel franchisors representing more than 7,000 properties and 570,000 rooms in more than 40 countries and territories. The company’s technology division will occupy a new five-story, 150,000 square-foot building with a spacious patio and top-floor balcony space.

The building, with freeway visibility, will be located at the northeast corner of Claret Drive and Loop 101. Construction on the building is slated to begin this year, with anticipated completion in late 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Choice Hotels and their associates to Cavasson,” said Mr. Ellis in a prepared statement. “Major employers want to be part of our world-class project in this high-profile location. Cavasson provides tremendous visibility, connectivity, and access to great amenities; and the leaders at Choice Hotels clearly recognized that benefit for their Arizona workforce.”

In addition to the 150,000-square-foot building to house Choice’s new technology campus, construction is also underway on the new 460,000-square-foot regional headquarters building for Nationwide Insurance expected to be completed in late 2020.

“Our world-class technology team has produced numerous breakthrough innovations including the industry’s first online booking platform, first hotel mobile app, and the first cloud-based reservation system, among others,” said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels, in a prepared statement. “This new home will allow our associates to continue to develop industry-leading technology in-house that improves the experience for our more than 12,000 hotel owners and millions of customers across the globe.”

Announced in 2018, the highly designed Cavasson development is being touted as the region’s premier business district, the press release stated.

The project’s mix of uses will include approximately 1.8 million square feet of market-leading commercial office space, 1,600 multifamily residences, retail, restaurants, services and amenities.

The walkable community includes a significant infrastructure investment of approximately $30 million—delivering new roads, sidewalks, and improved connectivity.

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane

“The City of Scottsdale is thrilled that Choice Hotels, a global powerhouse in the hospitality industry, has chosen to stay in Scottsdale with their new offices at Cavasson,” said Mayor Jim Lane in a prepared statement. “Choice Hotels’ decision is a testament to Nationwide Realty Investors’ Cavasson development and our city’s ability to attract and retain best-in-class businesses with high-quality career opportunities.”

Cavasson is owned and developed by Nationwide Realty Investors, in partnership with Grayhawk Development.

Nationwide Realty Investors has been actively developing and investing in real estate in Arizona for more than 30 years. The company is recognized nationally as a proven developer of large, complex, high-performing, mixed-use environments that bring positive and lasting change to the communities in which they serve.

Fred Darche and Spencer Nast of Lee & Associates represented Nationwide Realty Investors in the real estate transaction.

